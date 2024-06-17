St. Paul police asking for public's help in search for missing 20-year-old

article

St. Paul police are asking for the public's help in searching for an endangered missing 20-year-old man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), issued an endangered missing person alert for Sebastian Santibanez. He was last seen leaving his home on foot in the St. Paul Midway area around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Santibanez is 5 feet 8 inches, weighs 130 pounds and has curly black hair. He is also described to have a thin build and tattoos on his hands.

He could be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities are asking if you have seen Santibanez, or know where his is, call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.