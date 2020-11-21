Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police looking for suspect who stabbed boy in head

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a man stabbed a boy in the head overnight in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, at abiyt 11 p.m. Friday night, a 37-year-old man got into a confrontation with a 14-year-old male outside Union Depot. At some point, the man stabbed the boy in the head.

The victim ran away and located two Metro Transit officers, who called medics. The victim was transported to Regions and is in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, contact St. Paul Police.