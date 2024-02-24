St. Paul Police investigating potential gunshot during suspect transport

article

St. Paul police are investigating after a possible gunshot was heard while transporting a suspect to Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center Friday night.

According to police, after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 2000 block of Marshall Avenue on reports of a man who locked himself in the bathroom and refused to leave. Officers arrived and tried to get the man in his 40s out of the bathroom when the man charged at the officers.

The man was then arrested for trespassing and obstructing legal process and was taken to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, authorities said. When officers arrived at the law enforcement center, they were preparing to take the suspect out of the squad car when they heard a "loud noise." Police say they believed it could have been a gunshot.

Officers took cover and tried to speak with the suspect, but he wasn't cooperating with them, police said. The incident prompted a large police presence as authorities called in more officers to help handle the situation.

According to police, "less lethal tools and drones" were used to look into the car and approach it. Officers were able to take the suspect out of the car, and he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Law enforcement says the incident remains under investigation and no firearms were located at the scene.