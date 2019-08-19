St. Paul police investigating homicide after shooting in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday morning.

According to police, at about 10:30 a.m., officials received a 911 call from a woman frantically requesting an ambulance. She then hung up.

When police arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of Sims Avenue, they found a man in a bedroom of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said this is the 14th homicide of 2019 and the 96th person to be shot so far this year.

Police believe there were more people in the home at the time of the shooting, so they are looking for more witnesses.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, contact St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.