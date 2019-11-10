St. Paul Police investigating homicide after man found dead in car on Wayzata St.

article

St. Paul Police are investigating a shooting death Sunday night after a man was found dead in his vehicle on Wayzata Street around 5 p.m.

According to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster, multiple calls for shots fired were called into dispatch on the 900 block of Rice Street, prompting a police response. Officers found a man unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were on scene all evening Sunday trying to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

Nobody is in custody as of Sunday night.

Police are working with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to identify the victim of the shooting.

Ernster called the city's 29th homicide of the year "very frustrating," but ensured the public that police are "working with local, state and federal partners to hold people rsponsible that are pulling the trigger."

Ernster also asked for the public's help in locating any information related to this case, no matter how small. He asked residents call 651-266-5650 with any information.