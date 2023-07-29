St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing in Highland Park neighborhood

article

St. Paul police are investigating a stabbing death in a Highland Park neighborhood on Saturday.

The St. Paul Police Department said one person is dead following a stabbing on the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street South. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided further details about the incident. However, they say they are investigating it as a homicide.

Authorities announced there will be a press conference with more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.