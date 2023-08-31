St. Paul police arrest 2 in fatal shooting on Raspberry Island

Authorities said two people were arrested on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man on Raspberry Island earlier this month.

The St. Paul Police Department said a 24-year-old and 23-year-old were arrested in Brooklyn Center on suspicion of murder. They have not been officially charged at this time.

The shooting occurred on Raspberry Island on Monday, Aug. 14. Police say their initial investigation shows a large group of people had gathered on the island when a fight started. At that point, someone fired shots, and the victim was hit.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

As part of the investigation, members of the homicide unit executed a search warrant on the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center. The two men were arrested on Aug. 30 and remain in custody at Ramsey County Jail.