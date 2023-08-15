Shooting on Raspberry Island leaves 1 person dead

An altercation on Raspberry Island in St. Paul Monday evening led to a deadly shooting, according to police.

Police say they responded to Raspberry Island on a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until medics arrived.

Medics took the victim to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Police say their initial investigation shows a large group of people had gathered on the island when a fight started. At that point, someone fired shots and the victim was hit.

The investigation is ongoing as police try to determine what led up to the shooting.

Currently, no suspects are in custody.