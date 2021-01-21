Police: 11 and 12-year-old arrested after drag race led to crash in St. Paul

Police say two children, ages 11 and 12, were arrested after a drag race led to a car crash in Northeast St. Paul Wednesday.

According to a police report of the incident, police were called to the area of Ivy Avenue East and Flandrau Street after someone reported the racing cars, one of which lost control and crashed into a retaining wall and then into a tree.

Five kids immediately took off running from the scene. The 11 and 12-year-olds were found a short distance away.

Police say they found a .40 caliber BB gun on the getaway route. The 12-year-old was booked for auto theft and possession of a BB gun in public.

The 11-year-old was taken to Regions Hospital and treated for minor injuries. That child was then booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for auto theft.