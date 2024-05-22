St. Paul pererine falcon chick seen on DNR cam after first hatch

article

The DNR FalconCam, which streams live footage from a high rise in downtown St. Paul, captured images of a peregrine falcon chick when it hatched early Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota DNR announced this makes it the first of potentially four chicks after the egg hatched around 6:22 a.m.

Further hatching is expected soon, as DNR experts say a four-egg peregrine clutch typically hatches over a 24-48 hour period. However, experts say a chick can take up to 72 hours to fully emerge. The process begins with a small hole, called a pip, and the chicks' pink and white downy heads start to appear when the adults begin to feed them.

"The DNR FalconCam provides a window into the fascinating world of nesting birds for all to enjoy," DNR Nongame Wildlife Engagement Supervisor Jessica Ruthenberg said in a written statement. "We hope this live webcast generates appreciation for peregrine falcons and Minnesota's other nongame wildlife."

The falcon chicks are called eyasses and spend much of their time resting and sleeping as the mother takes over the majority of the feeding and brooding duties, according to the DNR.

Officials say the parents are identified by the Midwest Peregrine Society as an 11-year-old female and a 15-year-old male. The female made the box her home back in 2016 and the male is a new partner for her. The male was also banded as a chick in Indiana back in 2009.

CLICK HERE for updates on the DNR FalconCam webpage and livestream.

The DNR added that the FalconCam became the DNR's first live webcam 13 years ago to provide "an intimate view" into the peregrine falcon's nesting life.