St. Paul Park diesel spill reported on channel leading to Mississippi River

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported a spill involving a diesel heater on a barge. The spill happened on Sunday evening in a St. Paul Park channel leading to the Mississippi River. Absorbent booms were placed at the outlet of the channel to contain the spill.



Diesel spilled from a barge on a backwater channel in St. Paul Park, prompting a cleanup effort by an environmental contractor.

What we know

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said the spill was reported on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 10.

The spill reportedly involved a diesel heater on a barge in a St. Paul Park channel that leads to the Mississippi River.

An environmental contractor placed absorbent booms at the outlet of the backwater channel to contain the spill.

The MPCA said it does not appear to be an "ongoing release" and it is continuing to monitor the situation.

What we don't know

State officials say the volume of the spill is still under investigation.

Information on the cause of the spill has not yet been released.