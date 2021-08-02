St. Paul native Ryan McDonagh celebrates with Stanley Cup

article

St. Paul native Ryan McDonagh brought the Stanley Cup back home for celebrations this past weekend.

McDonagh, a defenseman for the Tampa Bay Lightning, won his second Stanley Cup with the team in July.

On Saturday, McDonagh stopped by the St. Paul Fire Department with the famed trophy. He posed for photos with Chief Butch Inks and firefighters from Station 1.

A video also shows McDonagh celebrating with the trophy while boating on Balsam Lake in Wisconsin.

Ryan McDonagh of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses with the Stanley Cup alongside St. Paul firefighters.

McDonagh won Minnesota's Mr. Hockey award in 2007 while playing for Cretin-Derham Hall and went on to play at the University of Wisconsin.