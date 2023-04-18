2 people killed in St. Paul on Minnehaha Avenue East

article

Two people were killed in a shooting in St. Paul Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The St. Paul Police Department said homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting where two people were killed. Authorities have not provided additional information on the victims.

Police officers were seen escorting people out of the apartments on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East, which is blocked off Tuesday morning.

The large police presence is near a school, Twin Cities Academy. A leader at the school said an email has been sent to families saying they can stay home on Tuesday. But the school leader said police told them there is no threat to the public. There will be mental health counselors available at the school.

This is a developing story.