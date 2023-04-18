2 people killed in St. Paul on Minnehaha Avenue East

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:51 PM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:17 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

2 people killed in St. Paul on Minnehaha Avenue East

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:02AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

There is a large police presence outside of the Minnehaha Apartments in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a shooting in St. Paul Tuesday morning, according to authorities. 

The St. Paul Police Department said homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting where two people were killed. Authorities have not provided additional information on the victims. 

Police officers were seen escorting people out of the apartments on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East, which is blocked off Tuesday morning. 

The large police presence is near a school, Twin Cities Academy. A leader at the school said an email has been sent to families saying they can stay home on Tuesday. But the school leader said police told them there is no threat to the public. There will be mental health counselors available at the school.

This is a developing story.