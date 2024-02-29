St. Paul man started fire at ex-girlfriend’s sister’s house: Charges

article

A St. Paul man has been charged after he allegedly started a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s sister’s house while there were four juveniles inside.

According to court documents, Jeffery Scott Brady II, 37, was charged with one count of first-degree arson.

On Feb. 14, St. Paul police responded to the 1000 block of Reaney Avenue in St. Paul on reports of two males setting a house on fire, charges said. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw a gasoline container on fire in the driveway and smoke coming from the front door. The fires were then extinguished.

According to charges, the victim told police she went over to her sister’s house, which is across the street from her own because Brady came to the victim’s home threatening her because she wouldn’t give him money.

Brady then allegedly followed the victim to her sister’s house and was lingering on the porch, court documents said. The victim and her sister left the house to go to a celebration of life in Minneapolis. As they left the home to get into the car driven by a friend, Brady allegedly threatened to kill the victim and everyone in the car.

The group drove away but ended up coming back when the victim says she saw Brady light something on fire on the front porch of the home, charges allege. He also lit a gasoline container on fire and placed it under the victim’s sister’s car. The sister then kicked the gas container away from her car.

According to charges, Brady was on the scene with his 14-year-old son, and they both ran from the scene.

There were four juveniles in the home at the home when Brady allegedly started the fire, court documents said.

A video from a neighbor shows two people starting the fire, charges say.

According to court documents, the damage to the home is estimated to be $2,003.48.

Brady was charged via a warrant