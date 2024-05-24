St. Paul man dies in crash on I-94

article

A St. Paul man is dead after a crash on Interstate 94 early Friday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says Clemmie Howard Tucker Sr., 73, died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The report says Tucker was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck east on I-94 when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail near Dale Street in St. Paul.

Tucker was not wearing a seat belt, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Officials say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.