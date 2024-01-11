Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County
14
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County

St. Paul house fire: Unattended candle likely cause of deadly blaze

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

Four children have died after a devastating house fire in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Fire officials say an unattended candle is likely what ignited the house fire on Jan. 3 that resulted in the death of four children. 

The fire started around 1:31 a.m. in a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. A mom and six young children were inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters rescued all seven people, who were hospitalized for their injuries.  

However, four children have since died: a 5-year-old girl, Sivntxhi Vang, died on Jan. 4. Muaj Tshav Ntaj Vang, a 4-year-old boy, and Ntshiab Vang, a 5-year-old girl, both died of their injuries on Jan. 5. Muaj Vang, a 1-year-old boy, died at the hospital on Jan. 6. 

St. Paul Fire officials said on Thursday the preliminary fire report indicates an unattended candle was most likely the source of the fire. Officials will hold a press conference Saturday morning to provide more information on the incident. 

The fire started while the children’s father, Pacheng Vang, was at work. Fire officials say the home had working smoke detectors. 

GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $460,000.

3rd child dies after St. Paul house fire

The family of the St. Paul house fire victims mourns Saturday after a third child has died after a devastating fire at a St. Paul home.