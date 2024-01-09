St. Paul house fire: 4th child dies

A fourth child has died following a house fire in St. Paul on Jan. 3.

St. Paul officials confirmed to FOX 9 that a fourth child, Muaj Vang, a 1-year-old boy, died at the hospital on Jan. 6. The child was among seven people — a mom and six children — who were hospitalized after the fire at their home on North Arkwright Street.

Their father, Pacheng Vang, said over the weekend his twin daughters and middle son had died. Authorities said a 5-year-old girl, Sivntxhi Vang, died on Jan. 4. Muaj Tshav Ntaj Vang, a 4-year-old boy, and Ntshiab Vang, a 5-year-old girl, both died of their injuries on Jan. 5.

The fire started while Pacheng Vang was at work. St. Paul Fire says the home had working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have been accidental, with early on "common causes of electricity, electrical, potentially smoking, or an unattended candle as potential sources of ignition."

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $425,000.