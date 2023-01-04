St. Paul homicide: Man arrested in killing of 22-year-old shot outside his home

article

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Paul man last month.

The St. Paul Police Department on Wednesday said it has arrested a man in connection to the killing of Alex Becker, who was shot in an alley on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West in the city's North End, police said.

The suspect was booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

A GoFundMe set up by relatives to assist Becker's parents with funeral costs said Becker was on his way home from work (he'd been recently promoted) when he was attacked.

"He was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother," the page said.

Becker is described in the GoFundMe as a "gentle young man" who spent his free time playing video games with his younger brothers, watching movies with his sister, and helping out his parents and friends. "Never a mean word to say about anyone, he truly tried to see the good in everyone," the page said.

Becker's death was the 40th homicide in St. Paul in 2022, a record high.