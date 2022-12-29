St. Paul man, 22, was killed steps from his home, family says

article

A 22-year-old St. Paul man was steps from his home when he was fatally shot early Wednesday, according to a GoFundMe.

The St. Paul Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim on Thursday as Alex Becker. He was fatally shot in an alley on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West in the city's North End, police said.

A GoFundMe set up by relatives to assist Becker's parents with funeral costs said Becker was on his way home from work (he'd been recently promoted) when he was attacked.

"He was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother," the page said.

Becker is described in the GoFundMe as a "gentle young man" who spent his free time playing video games with his younger brothers, watching movies with his sister, and helping out his parents and friends. "Never a mean word to say about anyone, he truly tried to see the good in everyone," the page said.

His death comes less than a month after his grandfather died, and now his family is struggling to pay funeral costs for their eldest son, the page notes.

Police said the investigation into Becker's killing is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Paul Police Department investigators at 651-266-5650.

His death was the 40th homicide in St. Paul this year.