St. Paul fire leaves victim critically injured on Summit Avenue

The Brief A victim is in critical condition after a fire broke out inside an apartment on Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Firefighters say they located and controlled the fire, which was contained inside the apartment where it started. The rest of the building is expected to be habitable, and no other victims were found.



St. Paul firefighters say a person they rescued from a fire at an apartment on Summit Avenue is in critical condition.

Summit Avenue fire in St. Paul

What we know:

Firefighters say they responded to a reported fire inside an apartment building in the 400 block of Summit Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Crews then found the fire was contained inside one of the apartments and brought it under control.

The St. Paul Fire Department said an adult occupant in the apartment was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other victims were found after crews searched the building.

The rest of the apartment units are expected to be habitable, according to the department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The St. Paul Fire Department said it is unclear if smoke alarms were present in the building.