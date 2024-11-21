St. Paul dog thief sentenced to prison for stealing French bulldog

The Brief Lonnie Ray Jenkins, 19, of St. Paul has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for stealing a woman's French bulldog while she was out on a walk. Police believe the animal may have been targeted because of its breed.



A St. Paul man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of aggravated robbery when he took a woman’s dog while she was on a walk.

What we know

Lonnie Ray Jenkins, 19, of St. Paul has been sentenced to 41 months – or just under 3.5 years – at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in St. Cloud for his role in stealing a French bulldog named Clementine last April.

Dog-napping

St. Paul Police say the theft happened just before 4 p.m. on April 24, 2024, near Westminster and York Avenue on the city's east side.

Two men, one of which was Jenkins, reportedly struck up a conversation with the owner, then suddenly pushed her over and took the dog.

Police believe the animal may have been targeted because of its breed.

Jenkins later pleaded guilty.