St. Paul dog thief sentenced to prison for stealing French bulldog
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of aggravated robbery when he took a woman’s dog while she was on a walk.
What we know
Lonnie Ray Jenkins, 19, of St. Paul has been sentenced to 41 months – or just under 3.5 years – at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in St. Cloud for his role in stealing a French bulldog named Clementine last April.
Dog-napping
St. Paul Police say the theft happened just before 4 p.m. on April 24, 2024, near Westminster and York Avenue on the city's east side.
Two men, one of which was Jenkins, reportedly struck up a conversation with the owner, then suddenly pushed her over and took the dog.
Police believe the animal may have been targeted because of its breed.
Jenkins later pleaded guilty.
The Source: FOX 9 used court documents filed in Ramsey County for the information contained in this story.