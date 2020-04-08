St. Paul Bridge Fund applications open for families, small businesses impacted by COVID-19

article

Applications to receive financial relief from the St. Paul Bridge Fund are now open through April 19, according to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's office.

“I am thankful to the city staff who have worked around the clock to launch this application process so quickly,” said Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. “Their hard work means help is on the way for Saint Paul families and businesses.”

In late March, Mayor Carter proposed the $3.25 million emergency relief fund for families and small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It later passed on April 1. The fund is supported through the St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Due to additional funding from philanthropic and economic partners, the fund now stands at $3.85 million.

HOW TO APPLY

St. Paul businesses and families have until April 19 at 5 p.m. to submit their application. Application information is available here.

All applications will be considered and reviewed. No preference will be given based on when an application was received. All of the eligible applications will be placed in a lottery system. Each application has an equal chance of receiving the grant, according to city officials.

It does not cost to apply. Those who receive grants will not have to repay the funds.

FAMILIES THAT ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY

The fund would provide $1,000 of direct assistance for rent or mortgage payments. To qualify, families must meet the following requirements:

Have income at or below 40% area median income ($40,000 for a family of four) before a COVID-19-related change in employment

Have at least one minor child in the home

Have experienced a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Live in St. Paul

Are not currently receiving ongoing housing assistance such as Section 8 or Public Housing assistance

SMALL BUSINESSES THAT ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY

The fund would provide $7,500 grants to pay for immediate business expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, employee health benefits, leave payments and payroll, and payments to suppliers. To qualify, businesses must meet the following requirements:

Be an independent, for-profit business, which is retail-oriented and reliant upon customer purchases for revenues

Gross annual revenue of $2 million or less

Physical location in St. Paul in operation for at least the last three months

Documentation that revenues have been significantly impacted by the pandemic

For more information, click here.