Twins owner Tom Pohlad called season-ticket holders about renewing for 2026

The Minnesota Twins are holding their first full-squad workout of Spring Training Monday morning in Fort Myers, Fla.

It’s a new era of Twins’ baseball, with a new owner in Tom Pohlad, a new face of the front office in Jeremy Zoll and a new manager in Derek Shelton. FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich is at Spring Training, and caught up with Pohlad ahead of the first full workout.

Tom Pohlad reaches out to season-ticket holders

The backstory:

Pohlad said he has personally reached out to Twins’ season-ticket holders on the fence about renewing for 2026. The organization is in transition, coming off a 70-92 season and dismissing Rocco Baldelli as manager. Just weeks before Spring Training, Derek Falvey stepped away from his front office position, and after months of talk about an ownership change, Tom Pohlad decided to become the new face of the team.

He said Monday it’s about rebuilding trust.

"I can’t imagine out-sourcing earning back people’s trust to anybody else. I’ve been canvassing everybody from former players, current players, fans, all employees and staff of the Twins, and try to get a better feel for what’s working and what’s not working," Pohlad said. "Trying to rebuild trust with people, this isn’t going to happen overnight. I want people to hear the vision from me, and hopefully that gives them hope that we’re headed in the right direction."

Pohlad, Derek Shelton address team

What we know:

Before the Twins held their first full-squad workout in Fort Myers, Pohlad and Shelton addressed the team. Among the topics were goals and expectations for the 2026 season, and playing to a standard after missing the American League Playoffs four of the past five seasons.

Pohlad laid out three specific items for the 2026 Twins:

They’ve got to believe in what they’re building, from the top of the organization down to the players on the field.

They’ve got to be committed and willing to work for it

They’ve got to trust the process and have each other’s backs.

Pohlad has gotten plenty of criticism from the Twins’ fan base over the fire sale at last year’s trade deadline, and entering the 2026 season with one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball.

"Judge us on wins and losses," Pohlad said.

Twins Spring Training on FOX 9

What you can do:

