St. Paul bar shooting: Video shows scary moments after shots fired

The scary moments after 15 people were shot, one fatally, at a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning were captured on video posted online.

Police were called around 12:15 a.m. to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar on the 200 block of 7th Street West near the Xcel Energy Center for the shots fired.

At the bar, they came upon a chaotic scene, with 15 victims in and outside the bar. A video posted by Julian Carter shows people inside the bar on the ground and seeking cover, some screaming, as security workers and bystanders try to help victims.

The chaos continued outside with some of the more than a dozen people shot went out to the street looking for help.

"It happened in like 30 seconds it was so quick," said Jack Larson.

Twenty-two-year-old Jack Larson was at the truck park bar with friends when he heard the gunshots.

"I mean at first we didn’t know exactly what was going on because it was like one or two shots and we were like, 'What's going on?' and then all of a sudden it kept going off and it was like 'get down, get down,'" recalled Larson. "Then we all ducked down and then there were five shots that came off and then a second of silence and then a bunch more shots rang off. We all just hit the deck, we're like trying to hide under tables I was trying to slide under the bar I put a trash can in front of us."

Larson said a person next to him was shot in the leg getting hit with a bullet that almost struck him.

"There was a guy literally right next to me that got shot got in the leg his I was like right next to his leg and it like blocked the bullet from hitting me in the chest and his head," added Larson.

Larson's friends, like many others, stepped up to help the wounded until first responders arrived.