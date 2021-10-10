3 arrested in connection to St. Paul shooting that killed 1, injured 14

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting that left one woman dead and 14 people injured early Sunday morning in St. Paul.

Police announced around noon Sunday that they have arrested three men in connection with the shootings. The men are in custody at the hospital where they are being treated for injuries suffered during the incident. Once they are released from the hospital, they will be brought to Ramsey County jail.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of 7th Street West. There, they found what St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders called a "hellish" scene, with people lying on the ground outside and inside the Truck Park bar.

A woman in her 20s was killed in the shooting, and at least 14 others suffered injuries. They are expected to survive.