St. Paul aquatic facilities to remain closed, youth sports leagues canceled

While some amenities at St. Paul parks will be reopening June 1, other facilities will remain closed and many programs have been canceled for the summer, according to an update Friday released by St. Paul Parks and Recreation.

The Como Regional Park and Highland Park Aquatic Center will remain closed all summer and splash pads will also remain off. Staff also will not be turning on drinking fountains or ornamental fountains this year. The park's public building are closed as well.

Summer youth sports leagues are canceled. Refunds will be delivered through the ActiveNet accounts.

As of now all programs, rentals and events are canceled through June 1, but recreation officials are hopeful they will be able to hold some programs safely in the weeks to come.

"We are in the process of evaluating new public health guidance regarding summer camps and youth activities," read the update. "At this time, our plan is to begin providing some summer youth programs with the recommended safety measures in place as early as mid-June."

Currently parks, trails and dog parks are open. Skate parks as well as additional tennis and basketball courts will reopen on June 1. Some sport courts are already open under the Recreation Engagement Crew Pilot Program, which is working to reopen amenities at a safe pace in the park system.

When recreating at the parks, official urge guests to follow social distancing guidelines, avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 and to wash your hands.

