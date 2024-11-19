St. Louis Park groping incidents have police asking public for any info

The Brief The St. Louis Park Police Department is asking the public’s help in determining who could be committing reported groping incidents along the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. The incidents occurred between Oct. 9 and Nov. 12, between St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. Police say the suspect is a Black man, roughly 5 feet, 7 inches and between his late-teens and early 20s in age.



A series of incidents involving a man grabbing at unsuspecting females over their clothing along a popular regional trail have St. Louis Park police asking the public for any additional info they might have on the suspect.

What we know

Police are working to identify a suspect that has reportedly grabbed several people on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis between Oct. 9 and Nov. 12, 2024. Police say the incidents have occurred both on the trail, from the Dakota Park area of St. Louis Park to the Cedar Lake area in Minneapolis.

At least five women have reported incidents during which the suspect approached on an electric scooter and either attempted to or successfully grabbed them over their clothing, police say.

Suspect description

Police say they are looking for a Black man, roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build, and ranging in age from his late-teens to his early 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Louis Park Police Department’s crime tip line at 952.924.2165, or email info@stlouisparkmn.gov.