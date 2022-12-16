St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1

Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any kind in the City of St. Louis Park must have a license from the city, following approval form the city council.

The St. Louis Park City Council approved a licensing requirement for sellers of cannabinoid products, creating a local requirement it says was, "designed to be appropriate and nonburdensome to ensure that sellers comply with the state cannabis laws and business standards of the city to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city’s youth and all residents."

Applications for the license can be found here, or applied for in person at St. Louis Park City Hall.

On July 1, 2022, a Minnesota law was passed that allows people 21 and over to buy and consume prepackaged food and beverage products containing no more than 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving, and no more than 50 milligrams per package. The state’s legalization of cannabinoid products allows cities to establish licensing requirements to legally sell the products.

Minnesota House Democrats who successfully pushed to legalize THC edibles and beverages say they worked quietly to avoid negative attention that could've torpedoed the bill and set back their ultimate goal to legalize recreational marijuana.

For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats regained control of the Legislature in November, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a previously divided legislature – one priority that activists hope will pass is the full legalization of recreational marijuana consumption for adults.