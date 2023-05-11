St. Louis County stabbing leaves two injured, one in custody

A stabbing outside a restaurant in Virginia, Minnesota, left two injured Wednesday, and one in custody pending charges.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, on May 10 around 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a stabbing outside of Adventures Restaurant.

Those involved in the incident fled the scene prior to arrival by police, but both the victim and suspect were quickly located. It’s believed they both knew each other, according to police.

Both received medical treatment at a local hospital, with the suspect held at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges of second-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public.