St. Cloud woman sentenced for killing baby, putting body in dumpster

A St. Cloud woman was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for stabbing her 3-month-old baby and throwing the body in a dumpster in 2021.

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in August 2023.

According to court documents, Abdillahi called her mother in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2021, and told her that she had killed her baby. St. Cloud police responded to an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road to check on Abdillahi and her child.

Once officers arrived, a man who had gone into the apartment told them Abdillahi had said she had killed her child and put the body in a dumpster. Officers then searched the dumpster and found the child's body in a garbage bag. They also recovered knives and bedding in the dumpster, the complaint said.

According to the charges, Abdillahi admitted she stabbed the child, saying she had struggled with mental and physical issues since the child's birth.

Abdillahi was sentenced to 261 months and received credit for time served, which was about two years. She will serve her sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.