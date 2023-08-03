St. Cloud mom pleads guilty to stabbing baby, putting body in dumpster

A 28-year-old mother in St. Cloud pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing her baby in 2021, according to court records.

Fardoussa Abdillahi, 28, was charged in November 2021 with intentional second-degree murder before a jury indicted her on an additional charge of premeditated first-degree murder for the death of her 3-month-old baby.

According to court records, Abdillahi had called her mother early in the morning on Nov. 28, 2021, and told her that she had killed her baby. Later, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to check on the mother and child at an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road.

When officers arrived, a man who went to the apartment told them Abdillahi had said she had killed the child and put the body in a dumpster.

Officers searched the dumpster and found a baby’s body inside a black garbage bag. Investigators also recovered knives and bedding in the dumpster, which was sent to the BCA laboratory for testing, charges explained.

Abdillahi admitted she stabbed the baby, saying she had struggled with mental and physical issues since the baby's birth. Charges said she was "wondering how she was going to get help" before she attacked the child with a knife. She was arrested at the scene.

Prosecutors were seeking aggravated sentencing if the case went to trial, but Abdillahi pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in exchange for the premeditated first-degree murder charge being dropped.

The St. Cloud mother could face up to 30 years behind bars. Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.