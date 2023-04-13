Spring flooding in Minnesota: Officials share details on outlook, preparations

After a snowy winter, communities across Minnesota are preparing for the impact of spring flooding.

Gov. Tim Walz and state officials shared details on the spring flood outlook and the statewide preparations if waterways do flood. You can watch the full briefing in the player above.

At the briefing, Walz was joined by Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Floodplain Manager Ceil Strauss and Minnesota Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner Julia Dreier, a news release says.