Spring flooding in Minnesota: Officials share details on outlook, preparations

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
16
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pine County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Spring flooding in Minnesota: Officials share details on outlook, preparations

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Spring flooding in Minnesota: Officials comment on preparations, flood outlook

After a snowy winter, communities across Minnesota are preparing for the impact of spring flooding. Gov. Tim Walz and state officials shared details on the spring flood outlook and the statewide preparations if waterways do flood.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy winter, communities across Minnesota are preparing for the impact of spring flooding. 

Gov. Tim Walz and state officials shared details on the spring flood outlook and the statewide preparations if waterways do flood. You can watch the full briefing in the player above.

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Another day of potentially record-setting highs

Minnesota communities bracing for spring flooding

After a snowy winter, communities across Minnesota are preparing for the impact of spring flooding. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday will host a briefing with state and federal partners, providing information on the spring flood outlook and statewide preparations.

At the briefing, Walz was joined by Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Floodplain Manager Ceil Strauss and Minnesota Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner Julia Dreier, a news release says.

Minnesota turns attention to flooding

After a winter of plentiful snowfall, numerous Minnesota communities will now deal with its melting, and the threat of flooding.