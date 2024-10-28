Split Rock Lighthouse Edmund Fitzgerald ceremony will be livestreamed

article

The Brief The Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota, will host an annual memorial and light a ceremonial beacon in honor of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. On Nov. 10, 1975, the 29 crew aboard the SS Edmund Fitzgerald died as the freighter sank during a storm. The ceremony will be made available to view both in person or on a livestream.



To honor those who died on the SS Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975, the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota, will host an annual memorial and light a ceremonial beacon on Nov. 10.

What we know

On Nov. 10, 1975, the 29 crew aboard the SS Edmund Fitzgerald succumbed to the effects of a storm that sank the ship to the bottom of Lake Superior.

Lighthouse staff will be joined by members of the U.S. Coast Guard for the ceremony, when at 4:15 p.m, the names of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s crew will be read to the tolling of a ship’s bell.

The beacon lighting will take place immediately following the ceremony, according to a press release.

How to watch

The Split Rock Lighthouse will open at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 for those who want to attend. It’s located at 3713 Split Rock Lighthouse Rd. in Two Harbors.

The cost is $15 for adults, while tickets for college students, military members and seniors are $12. Tickets for children ages 5-17 are $8, and under 4 years old is free.

As part of admission, guides will provide information about the site and Lake Superior shipwrecks.

The event will also be a livestream on Split Rock Lighthouse’s Facebook, and the Minnesota Historical Society’s YouTube channel.