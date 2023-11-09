Split Rock Lighthouse to honor 29 lost in Lake Superior shipwreck

article

Split Rock Lighthouse will be remembering the 29 crew members on the SS Edmund Fitzgerald who were on Lake Superior almost 48 years ago.

On Nov. 10 at 4:15 p.m., the lighthouse will close and the names of the lost Edmund Fitzgerald crew members will be read aloud to the tolling of a ship’s bells with a rendition of the Naval Hymn. After, the lighthouse’s beacon will be lit, and the tower will be open until 6 p.m.

Ticket prices for remembrance range from $8 -$12. Tickets include admission to the lighthouse, fog signal building and visitor center between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guides will provide historical and shipwreck information. A film about Edmund Fitzgerald will be shown in the visitor center and guided tours will be available throughout the day.

On Nov. 10, 1975, the SS Edmund Fitzgerald was transporting taconite from Superior, Wisconsin to Detroit, Michigan. The ship hit a storm, which eventually sank the ship, taking all of its crew members with it.

You can watch Friday's ceremony live on FOX9.com.