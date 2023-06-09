Special Olympian competing in World Games has familial St. Paul ties

A special Olympian from Minnesota is preparing for the World Games, and he's getting a little help from the St. Paul Police Department.

For nearly five years, Matthew Krohn has put in three hours a day working at St. Paul Police headquarters.

In that time, he has become a beloved member of their family. Now his family is giving him a heartfelt send-off to an amazing adventure.

Krohn, who is autistic, began competitive swimming ten years ago.

He’s now 27 and has won a bunch of medals, including a gold in state competitions.

Last fall, he qualified for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany - one of only 133 U.S. athletes who’ll compete.

For the St. Paul Police Department, it’s an enormously proud moment recognizing him with gifts to hand out in Berlin, and a pair of cards signed by the entire department.

Krohn leaves early Saturday morning for Germany, and his parents will join him in time for the opening ceremonies on June 17.

They say they’re thrilled by how he’s so accepted here as much as they are by his athletic achievement.