Special education teacher had sex with former student: Charges

A former special education teacher at Tartan High School in Oakdale is facing several charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a one-time student, and buying alcohol for minors.

Ann Margaret Bacon, 24, of Hastings, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County.

According to charges, on Feb. 6, 2024, Tartan High School administration officials and a school resource officer received a report that Bacon had sex with an 18-year-old former student, and purchased alcohol for him and his friends.

Charges say a witness and her friend reported the misconduct to school officials in July 2023 because they "did not feel the situation was appropriate," but at the time were unable to produce any supporting evidence.

The witnesses say they then reported Bacon for a second time in February 2024 out of concern that Bacon was still teaching at the school, and as a special education teacher had access to vulnerable students.

The witness reported to police that she had ended a relationship with the victim in January 2024 after learning that he and Bacon were still in contact after court documents say she found sexually explicit messages and nude photographs of Bacon on his phone in addition to pictures of several of his friends drinking alcohol in a hotel room.

The witness’s cousin sent $40 electronically to Bacon to pay for part of the alcohol that she allegedly bought for them, charges said.

When confronted by the witness, the victim said that he and Bacon were "dating exclusively" and that he stays at her apartment, charges state.

An investigation by police determined that Bacon allegedly had sex with the victim on five different occasions at a Vadnais Heights motel from May 8, 2023 through July 4, 2023, and at her St. Paul apartment in July 2023. According to charges, she also provided alcohol to minors, and received payment for it.

When questioned by police on Feb. 8, 2024, Bacon denied any relationship multiple times, police say, but ultimately admitted to being involved in a sexual relationship with the victim, as well as, renting the hotel rooms.

According to charges, Bacon also acknowledged getting a $40 Venmo payment for "liqq" on June 21, 2023 but claimed she did not remember who it was from or what it was for.

Bacon was booked in the Ramsey County Jail on Feb. 12.