Southern Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs during first day on the job

article

A K-9 with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful first day of work after he helped locate a substantial amount of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

During K-9 Maverick's first day of work, the sheriff's office said the new K-9 joined deputies and other law enforcement members to help execute a search warrant in Renville on Wednesday morning.

During the search, Maverick alerted his handler to a package that contained over a pound of cocaine. Officers also recovered a large amount of marijuana.

In total, officers seized 500 grams of cocaine, 29 pounds of marijuana, over 200 grams of marijuana wax and more than $35,000 in cash. The sheriff’s office estimated the street value of the drugs is more than $125,000.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that Maverick and his handler had just completed a 14-week full-time intensive training, including drug detection. Wednesday was the first day the pair started working together in Renville county.

Law enforcement said one person was taken into custody during the search. They have not been officially charged.