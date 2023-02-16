South Minneapolis shootings: 2 killed, 1 injured in 2 separate incidents

Minneapolis police say two people were killed, and one seriously injured, in two different shootings just blocks apart Wednesday night.

Police say they were first called to a report of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The man received care, but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later, at 11:40 p.m., police were notified a man had been shot in the hallway of an apartment building a block away on the 2800 block of Bryant Avenue South.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found a man in his 20s in the hallway suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say investigators are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

At the time of this writing, no one is in custody.

The names of the victims will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.