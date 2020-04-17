South Minneapolis neighborhood sings along to ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ amid pandemic

At a time when the entire world is dealing with a pandemic, lyrics and melodies are helping a lot of folks cope, heal and come together.

A south Minneapolis neighborhood participated in "Bring the Sing" Friday night. The event, coordinated by MPR and The Current, brings neighbors together amid the pandemic to sing. This time the song was Carole King’s “You’ve Got A Friend.”

Amy and Zac from the band Big Village Little City led the Kenny neighborhood through song.

