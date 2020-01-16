Sources: 2nd arrest made in murder of Minneapolis realtor on New Year's Eve

article

Multiple sources have confirmed at least one more arrest has been made in the Monique Baugh homicide on New Year’s Eve in Minneapolis.

According to FOX 9’s sources, the person arrested is a 28-year-old Fridley woman. She was booked into Hennepin County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Cedric Berry was booked in relation to the kidnapping and murder of real estate agent Monique Baugh. Police released Berry’s booking photo Thursday after initially holding it as investigators hunted down additional leads in the case.

Berry faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of kidnapping. In the charges, Berry was described as a “rival drug dealer” of Baugh’s boyfriend who was also shot on New Year’s Eve.

The charges also say Baugh was shot three times in the torso and face.

Prosecutors said, “Berry is known to law enforcement for his violent and prolific criminal history.”

Minneapolis Police say they are continuing to investigate the case and are interviewing people connected to the deadly scheme.