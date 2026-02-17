Twin Cities mourn civil rights icon Jesse Jackson

The Brief Community activists in the Twin Cities are remembering the life of Rev. Jesse Jackson. Jackson, who was 84, passed away at his home in Chicago after battling a rare neurological disease. Local leaders reflect on his impact and contributions to civil rights and Minnesota.



Community activists in the Twin Cities are mourning the loss of Rev. Jesse Jackson, who passed away in Chicago at the age of 84.

‘Not necessarily shocked but somewhat numb’

What we know:

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, passed away at his home in Chicago after a long battle with a rare neurological disease. Jackson was known for his work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King and continued to champion civil rights after King's assassination. Rev. Jerry McAfee recalled meeting Jackson over 30 years ago during a heated community meeting in Minnesota. "And so when Jesse stood up, he said, Dr. McAfee, do you think you can be a little bit more conciliatory? And I started laughing when he said it," said McAfee.

Charisma, courage and knowledge

Local perspective:

Rev. Jerry McAfee shared that he and Stevie Wonder visited Jackson in Chicago three weeks ago, where they sang some of Wonder's songs together. "I was tellin' him, man, listen, I need you to get well, because Jesse has one of those unique voices and charisma that can bring people together," said McAfee.

‘One of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met'

What they're saying:

Civil rights activist Spike Moss reflected on Jackson's impact, stating, "He constantly planted seeds for us to grow, you know? And he did it with his voice, his heart, in his love of God and his love for his people."