Source: Attendees had minimal contact with Trump at Lake Minnetonka fundraiser

FOX 9 is learning more about the precautions taken at a private Trump campaign fundraiser held on Lake Minnetonka before the president attended his rally in Duluth on Wednesday. Now that President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials are urging attendees at those events to get tested and to self-isolate.

When President Donald Trump arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday afternoon, he initially kept his distance on the tarmac. He spent a few minutes taking pictures with the Minnesota GOP leaders there to greet him, including U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. They did not shake hands.

“Actually there was very few people in that close of contact with the president while he was here in Minnesota,” said Daudt. “We think about five people were and all of us, we’ve all talked to each other, all of us are quarantining and getting tested.”

From there, the president went to the private fundraiser in Shorewood at the home of Cambria owner Marty Davis. An invitation circulating on social media indicates it was $200,000 per couple to attend.

“That’s what my sources are saying is everyone was tested negative who entered the fundraiser,” said political observer Blois Olson.

Olson says sources he’s spoken with inside that event said all were given a rapid test before being allowed in, which adds context to pictures he’d seen of guests not wearing masks or social distancing.

“And ultimately that’s one of the reasons they all felt comfortable is because they all knew they just had a negative test before they entered the home for the fundraiser,” said Olson.

He’s also told from attendees that the president was essentially cordoned off, in theory to protect him. Now that may have wound up protecting everyone else, if the president was already contagious.

“They specifically said there was a rope line or a rope that separated the president by about ten feet from any guest who he interacted with,” said Olson.

