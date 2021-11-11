Sophie's Squad hosts 'Hockey Hits Back' event to raise mental health awareness

Sophie’s Squad highlighted the importance of mental health during two girls hockey games in Rogers, Minnesota on Thursday.

Last month, FOX 9 shared the story of Sophie Wieland, a 14-year-old who committed suicide. In three years, Sophie never told her family, or a coach, or any of her friends she was hurting.

After her death, Sophie's parents Aimee and Henry Wieland wanted to do something to highlight the importance of mental health. They launched Sophie's Squad to remove the stigma associated with seeking help.

Sophie’s Squad held their first event called "Hockey Hits Back" at the Rodgers vs. Sartell girls hockey game. Sophie played for Sartell’s hockey team. Her parents did a ceremonial puck drop.

"I think the main thing is people feel afraid to talk about it. For our daughter unfortunately didn’t feel like she could talk to anybody about it. She kept it to herself and didn’t tell anybody," Aimee said. "We just want to let people know that there's always somebody out there that they can talk to or reach out to. and always asking people to be kind and nice to people."

If you or someone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The service is 24/7 and is toll free.

14-year-old Sophie Wieland, who played on Sartell's hockey team, took her own life last July. Her parents are now working to lower the stigma around asking for help. (Supplied)

