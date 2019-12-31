Snow totals: More than 13 inches in Bemidji, nearly 4 inches at MSP Airport

article

Our most recent snowstorm left more than a foot of snow in parts of northern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro saw only about five inches or less.

Some areas of the state began getting snow Saturday, while the metro saw flurries on Monday morning. The snow tapered off in the evening, leaving nasty road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. A brisk north wind will bring blowing and drifting snow overnight and subzero wind chills across the region until about noon Tuesday.

SNOW TOTALS: