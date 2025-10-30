SNAP benefits ending: What Minnesotans need to know

The Brief The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is about to impact more than 450,000 Minnesota residents. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced $4 million in emergency funding to support local food shelves, which are already reporting a strain. The ongoing government shutdown is leaving the federal program unfunded, and many government employees are working without paychecks.



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are set to end at the end of the month, leaving nearly half a million Minnesotans without the federal help they use to put food on the table.

Here's what Minnesotans need to know as the government shutdown continues.

Federal SNAP benefits ending

By the numbers:

More than 41 million Americans use SNAP benefits to feed their families, including about 450,000 people in Minnesota.

The program stopped approving any new applications earlier this month until the shutdown ends.

Federal funding is ser to run dry on Nov. 1, which is expected to put even more of a strain on the roughly 300 food shelves across the state.

In response, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency funding to support local pantries. However, the state receives about $70 million in federal food assistance when the government is not shut down.

Open Door Pantry in Eagan is expecting up to 500 more families. Over the weekend, the pantry saw a deluge of donations.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the program plays, "a critical role in reducing poverty, improving health and economic outcomes, supporting people who are paid low wages, and serving as the first line of defense against hunger during economic downturns."

In Minnesota, 7.8% of the population participates in the program – a total of 451,966 people as of May 2025.

The data places the Land of 10,00 Lakes at the 7th lowest rate in the country. Neighboring Wisconsin currently has 11.8% of its population (or 689,315 residents) benefiting from the program.

Meanwhile, North Dakota (57,129 residents) and South Dakota (75,282) remain lower than Minnesota, as Michigan (1.5 million) and Illinois (1.9 million) currently outpace the state.

How to help as SNAP benefits run out

What you can do:

A faith leader in Brooklyn Park is encouraging his congregation and the community to support food assistance programs in any way possible.

"Often, the highest level of donations come from people who have walked through a challenging time," said Grace Fellowship Church Pastor Joe Boyd. "So, one thing I love is people who serve in this ministry were people who received in this ministry."

Local businesses are also stepping up, with several restaurants offering free food. That list can be found here.

Pantries accepting donations:

The best way to help local food shelves is to donate money, not food. Financial donations give them better flexibility and cash doesn't expire.

However, most shelves accept stable, non-perishable goods.

A list of pantries can be found by clicking here.

Food assistance during SNAP lapse

Dig deeper:

There are also ways to get free and discounted groceries during the lapse in SNAP benefits.

Those options include:

DoorDash SNAP assistance

DoorDash has launched an emergency food response to help those impacted by the lapse in SNAP benefits. DoorDash will deliver 1 million free meals through food banks and waive fees on grocery orders for an estimated 300,000 SNAP recipients.

DoorDash is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks , food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals.

Customers who have a valid SNAP/EBT card linked to their DoorDash account will receive $0 delivery fee and $0 service fee on one order placed at select SNAP-enabled stores on DoorDash:

Sprouts

Dollar General

Schnucks

Food Lion

Giant Foods

The GIANT Company

Hannaford

Stop & Shop

Hy-Vee

Giant Eagle

Wegmans

Offer valid from Nov. 1-30, 2025. Eligible customers will need to use promo code SNAPDD to redeem. Limit one per person. The offer is not valid for orders containing alcohol.

GoPuff SNAP assistance

GoPuff is donating up to $10 million in free groceries to hundreds of thousands of SNAP recipients by way of a $50 credit for groceries.

The credit will be broken into two during the month of November. To redeem, add your SNAP/EBT card to a GoPuff account and add eligible groceries to your cart.

From Nov. 1-15, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

From Nov. 16-30, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

The credit will be available to the first 200,000 users each time period.

Political impasse continues

What's next:

The Democratic Mayors' Association is set to hold a virtual news conference at 12:15 p.m. central time on Thursday where they will call on GOP leaders to end the ongoing government shutdown in order to protect SNAP benefits.

Funding for SNAP benefits is expected to run out in November if federal lawmakers are unable to reach a deal to end the government shutdown.

At the crux of the battle, Democrats are pushing their Republican colleagues to restore healthcare tax credits eliminated under the "One, Big, Beautiful" omnibus bill passed earlier this year.

Democrats say these tax credits save people on the Affordable Care Act thousands of dollars each year. Republicans seem willing to negotiate on the tax credits but demand the Democrats pass a government funding bill first.

At the same time, attorneys general from 22 states, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, filed a lawsuit this week, demanding the Trump administration use contingency funds set aside for SNAP.