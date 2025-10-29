Restaurants offering free food in MN during SNAP benefit lapse: List

article

The Brief Several Minnesota restaurants are offering free food during the SNAP benefit lapse, which is expected to begin Nov. 1. More than 44,000 people in Minnesota depend on SNAP for groceries, with half the recipients being seniors and children. Find the list of businesses offering free food. If you know of more, please email fox9news@fox.com and we'll add it to the list.



If no deal is reached to end the federal government shutdown, SNAP benefits, funds that help pay for groceries, could run out for families in Minnesota and across the country come Nov. 1.

More than 44,000 people in Minnesota depend on SNAP for groceries, with half the recipients being seniors and children.

Where to get free food during SNAP benefit lapse

Local perspective:

Several Minnesota restaurants and organizations have stepped up to offer free food for those in need during the SNAP benefit lapse. Here's a list.

Buzz Coffee and Cafe in Burnsville

The Buzz will host a free community chili night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. All are welcome. The restaurant will be serving chicken chili, veggie chili, cornbread, sodas, milk and plain waffles and eggs for children 12 and under.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to sign up for free here, so The Buzz can plan for food quantities.

Duluth's Best Bread in Duluth

Duluth's Best Bread says children age 12 and younger will eat free from Nov. 4 until SNAP benefits are restored. Children can stop by to get a day-old loaf of bread or pastry for free, according to a social media post.

"Just mention the "DBB KIDS Special" and our team will take care of the rest. No questions asked, no purchase necessary," according to Duluth's Best Bread's post.

Randys Gluten Free in Oakdale

Randys Gluten Free is offering children under 16 with Celiac or wheat sensitivities fresh and frozen pizzas, according to a post on Facebook.

Reach out to Randy by calling 651-335-3353 or email randy@randyspizza.com.

Are we missing a restaurant or organization offering free food during the government shutdown?

How to get free or discounted groceries

What you can do:

Here's a list of organizations offering free or discounted access to groceries during the SNAP benefits lapse:

DoorDash SNAP assistance

DoorDash has launched an emergency food response to help those impacted by the lapse in SNAP benefits. DoorDash will deliver 1 million free meals through food banks and waive fees on grocery orders for an estimated 300,000 SNAP recipients.

DoorDash is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks , food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals.

Customers who have a valid SNAP/EBT card linked to their DoorDash account will receive $0 delivery fee and $0 service fee on one order placed at select SNAP-enabled stores on DoorDash:

Sprouts

Dollar General

Schnucks

Food Lion

Giant Foods

The GIANT Company

Hannaford

Stop & Shop

Hy-Vee

Giant Eagle

Wegmans

Offer valid from Nov. 1-30, 2025. Eligible customers will need to use promo code SNAPDD to redeem. Limit one per person. The offer is not valid for orders containing alcohol.

GoPuff SNAP assistance

GoPuff is donating up to $10 million in free groceries to hundreds of thousands of SNAP recipients by way of a $50 credit for groceries.

The credit will be broken into two during the month of November. To redeem, add your SNAP/EBT card to a GoPuff account and add eligible groceries to your cart.

From Nov. 1-15, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

From Nov. 16-30, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

The credit will be available to the first 200,000 users each time period.

Government shutdown impacting SNAP

The backstory:

Funding for SNAP benefits is expected to run out in November if federal lawmakers are unable to reach a deal to end the government shutdown.

At the crux of the battle, Democrats are pushing their Republican colleagues to restore healthcare tax credits eliminated under the "One, Big, Beautiful" omnibus bill passed earlier this year. Democrats say these tax credits save people on the Affordable Care Act thousands of dollars each year. Republicans seem willing to negotiate on the tax credits but demand the Democrats pass a government funding bill first.

At the same time, attorneys general from 22 states, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, filed a lawsuit this week, demanding the Trump administration use contingency funds set aside for SNAP.

By the numbers:

If SNAP benefits expire in November, demand is expected to surge at local food shelves. Food shelves are already gearing up for the increased traffic, with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan expecting up to 500 more families. Over the weekend, the pantry saw a deluge of donations.

Officials say 440,000 Minnesotans depend on SNAP each month, with more than half of the recipients being children and seniors.

On Monday, Gov. Walz announced the state would send $4 million in emergency funding to support food shelves. But that funding is only a fraction of the more than $70 million budget for SNAP in Minnesota.