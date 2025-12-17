Minneapolis PD chief worries about 'instability' created by ICE operation

The Brief Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has concerns that the ongoing ICE operation in the Twin Cities is leading to some instability. Part of the problem is federal agents who aren't clearly identifying themselves. Minneapolis police have responded to 911 calls to check on federal agents who the callers were sure are legit or not.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara expressed concerns about the "instability" created by the ongoing ICE operations in Minneapolis during a sit-down interview on FOX 9 All Day on Wednesday.

O'Hara on ICE operation

What they're saying:

Speaking with FOX 9's Amy Hockert, Chief O'Hara said the issue isn't necessarily what the agents are doing in enforcing federal law but rather the tactics they are using to go about their business.

"I think it's been very destabilizing for a lot of people in the community," explained Chief O'Hara. "A significant portion of the city are immigrants and that sort of instability is something that criminals and bad actors can take advantage of and that's been the concern."

Identifying ICE

Big picture view:

O'Hara says he is also concerned about masked federal authorities. Often, ICE agents will be masked, in unmarked squads, and not wearing visible identification of their law enforcement status. Chief O'Hara said a bad actor posing as law enforcement is a legitimate concern, pointing to the murders of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband at the hands of a man posing as a police officer.

"Two or three months ago, the FBI put out a law enforcement bulletin saying that there were people committing violent crimes in cities around the country that were posing as ICE," O'Hara said. "And it urged ICE to better identify themselves during law enforcement operations. And so that's not just something I came up with – that's something the FBI has been recommending."

O'Hara says the department has also responded to calls from people who've encountered federal law enforcement and were unsure if they were legitimate.

"We have had calls from people who aren't sure," said O'Hara. "We've responded, and it turns out it was federal law enforcement. In other cases, it turns out it wasn't. It was someone with a gun. We've had it happen both ways."