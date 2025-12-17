Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame will be built in Inver Grove Heights

article

The Brief A new Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame will be located in Inver Grove Heights. The 120,000 square-foot facility will be built off Interstate 494 near Dodd Road near TCO Stadium. The facility will include a museum, an NHL-sized ice arena, an auditorium for induction ceremonies and concerts, plus a bar and restaurant.



A new Hall of Fame honoring hockey players from Minnesota is coming to Inver Grove Heights, officials announced on Wednesday.

Building in Inver Grove Heights

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame (MNHHOF) will be built in Inver Grove Heights on a piece of property off Interstate 494 and Dodd Road near TCO Stadium.

Officials hope to break ground on the project next year with a grand opening slated for late 2028.

What they're saying:

"Since announcing this legacy project in August, the outpouring of support from players past and present, Minnesota-based companies, and hockey fans statewide has been overwhelming," said MNHHOF CEO Natalie Darwitz in a provided statement. "We’re truly excited to build our permanent home in Inver Grove Heights, honoring the past and inspiring the future of Minnesota hockey."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Renderings for the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame From: Supplied

Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame plans

The backstory:

In August, officials shared renderings and plans to bring a Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame to the metro. At that announcement, officials said the 120,000 square-foot facility would cost $70 million and feature a museum, an NHL-sized ice arena, an auditorium for induction ceremonies and concerts, plus a bar and restaurant.

Big picture view:

Minnesota is already home to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota. While that museum honors hockey greats from across the country, the new Hall of Fame will focus solely on players, coaches, and other figures from the State of Hockey.