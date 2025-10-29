SNAP funding ending during government shutdown: How you can help

The Brief If no deal on the federal government shutdown is reached, SNAP benefits could run out for recipients in Minnesota. More than 440,000 people in Minnesota depend on SNAP for groceries, with half the recipients being seniors and children. Below is a list of food shelves that you can donate to.



If no deal is reached in Washington, SNAP benefits, funds that help pay for groceries, could run out for families across the country.

Government shutdown impacting SNAP

The backstory:

Funding for SNAP benefits is expected to run out in November if federal lawmakers are unable to reach a deal to end the government shutdown.

At the crux of the battle, Democrats are pushing their Republican colleagues to restore healthcare tax credits eliminated under the "One, Big, Beautiful" omnibus bill passed earlier this year. Democrats say these tax credits save people on the Affordable Care Act thousands of dollars each year. Republicans seem willing to negotiate on the tax credits but demand the Democrats pass a government funding bill first.

At the same time, attorneys general from 22 states, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, filed a lawsuit this week, demanding the Trump administration use contingency funds set aside for SNAP.

By the numbers:

If SNAP benefits expire in November, demand is expected to surge at local food shelves. Food shelves are already gearing up for the increased traffic, with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan expecting up to 500 more families. Over the weekend, the pantry saw a deluge of donations.

Officials say 440,000 Minnesotans depend on SNAP each month, with more than half of the recipients being children and seniors. On Monday, Gov. Walz announced the state would send $4 million in emergency funding to support food shelves. But that funding is only a fraction of the more than $70 million budget for SNAP in Minnesota.

How you can help

What you can do:

The best way you can help those impacted by a potential loss of SNAP funds would be to donate to food shelves. At the bottom of this article, we have compiled a comprehensive list of food shelves in Minnesota.

You should probably donate money to food shelves – not food

While it may feel good to bring a delivery of groceries to a food shelf yourself, many food shelves urge those who want to help to make financial donations instead. Why? Because financial donations give them better flexibility and cash doesn't expire or go bad. On top of that, because of the relationships shelves have with grocers and other food providers, a dollar they spend will go farther than a dollar you spend at a grocery store.

Food donations also require labor by volunteers or staff to sort and stock donated food. That said, most shelves accept shelf stable, non-perishable goods.

Minneapolis

Calvary Lutheran Church Food Shelf

Address: 3901 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Donation Information: https://www.calvaryfoodshelf.org/ (Note: Financial donations preferred; direct contact recommended for food donations)

Community Bridge Food Pantry

Address: 2400 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Donation Information: https://www.communitybridgempls.org/donate (Note: Organization requests a phone call before bringing material donations)

Community Emergency Service (CES)

Address: 1900 11th Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Donation Information: https://cesmn.org/donate-2/

Division of Indian Work Food Shelf

Address: 1001 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Donation Information: https://www.diw-mn.org/donate

Friendship Community Services Food Hub

Address: 2600 E 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Donation Information: https://www.friendshipcommunityservices.org/food-hub.html

Isuroon Food Shelf (provides Halal food assistance)

Address: Locations in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Roseville, and St. Paul

Donation Information: https://www.givemn.org/donate/Isuroon

Joyce Uptown Foodshelf

Address: 3041 Fremont Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Donation Information: https://www.joyceuptownfoodshelf.org/donations

Minnehaha United Methodist Church Food Shelf

Address: 3701 E 50th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Donation Information: http://www.minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

New Creation Baptist Church Food Shelf

Address: 1414 E 48th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Donation Information: https://newcreationbaptistchurchmn.org/give

Salvation Army - Central Avenue (Minneapolis)

Address: 2727 Central Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55412

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Salvation Army - Downtown Social Services Office (Minneapolis)

Address: 53 Glenwood Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Salvation Army - East Lake Street (Minneapolis)

Address: 1604 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Salvation Army - North Lyndale Avenue (Minneapolis)

Address: 2024 Lyndale Avenue N, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Sharing and Caring Hands

Address: 525 N 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Donation Information: https://sharingandcaringhands.org/donate

Simpson Food Pantry

Address: 2609 Stevens Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Donation Information: http://simpsonchurchmn.org/789905

Source MN Inc. Food Shelf

Address: 2609 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Donation Information: https://sourcemn.org/food

St. Paul

Franciscan Brothers of Peace Food Shelf

Address: 1289 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104

Donation Information: https://brothersofpeace.org/contact-us/donate

Keystone Community Services Food Shelf

Address: 1800 University Avenue W, St. Paul, MN 55104

Donation Information: https://keystoneservices.org/donate/

Open Hands Midway

Address: 436 Roy Street N, St. Paul, MN 55104

Donation Information: https://www.openhandsmidway.org/food-shelf

Salvation Army - Payne Avenue (St. Paul)

Address: 1019 Payne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55130

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Salvation Army - West 7th Street (St. Paul)

Address: 401 7th Street W, St. Paul, MN 55102

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Ada

Valley Food Shelf of Ada

Address: 110 3rd Avenue E, Ada, MN 56510

https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/valley-food-shelf-of-ada/

Aitkin

St. James Catholic Church Food Shelf

Address: 299 Red Oak Drive, Aitkin, MN 56431

https://www.aitkincatholic.org

Akeley

Akeley Community Food Shelf

Address: 6 Broadway Street E, Akeley, MN 56433

Donation Information: https://www.akeleymn.com/foodshelf/

Albany

Albany Food Shelf

Address: 741 Lake Avenue, Albany, MN 56307

Donation Information: https://mn.gov/adresources/search/cdc50cc8-e3b6-54f5-92ed-2e57cf8a7205/

Alden

Alden Area Food Shelf

Address: 191 Water Street, Alden, MN 56009

Donation information: Help Me Connect website here

Alexandria

Outreach Food Shelf

Address: 1205 Lake Street, Alexandria, MN 56308

Donation Information: https://www.outreachfoodshelf.org/

Annandale

Annandale Food Shelf

Address: 390 Annandale Blvd, Annandale, MN 55302

Donation Information: https://www.annandalefoodshelf.org/donate

Anoka

ACBC Food Shelf

Address: 2615 9th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303

Donation Information: http://www.acbcfoodshelf.com/food-donations/

Anoka Covenant Church Food Shelf

Address: 75 Grant Street, Anoka, MN 55303

Donation Information: https://www.anokachurch.org/engage

Apple Valley

360 Communities - Apple Valley Food Shelf

Address: 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/

Argyle

Argyle Area Food Shelf

Address: 501 3rd Street, Argyle, MN 56713

Donation Information: https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/argyle-area-food-shelf/

Aurora

AEOA - Aurora Food Shelf

Address: 203 S 2nd Street E, Aurora, MN 55705

Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves

Barnesville

Barnesville Area Food Pantry

Address: 101 2nd Avenue NE, Barnesville, MN 56514

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/BarnesvilleAreaFoodPantry/

Battle Lake

Battle Lake Food Shelf

Address: 205 W Main Street, Battle Lake, MN 56515

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/253529221000499

Baudette

Lake of the Woods Food Shelf

Address: 106 2nd Street NE, Baudette, MN 56623

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/LOWFoodShelf

Beltrami County (Fertile)

Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf

Address: 101 S Mill Street, Fertile, MN 56540

Donation Information: https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/fertile-beltrami-food-shelf/

Bemidji

Bemidji Community Food Shelf

Address: 1260 Exchange Avenue SE, Bemidji, MN 56601

Donation Information: https://www.bcfsmn.org/accepted-goods

Blaine

Blaine United Methodist Church Food Shelf

Address: 621 115th Avenue NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Donation Information: https://www.blaineumc.org

Hope for the Community Food Distribution

Address: Multiple locations (Blaine, St. Cloud)

Donation Information: https://hopeforthecommunity.com

Muslim American Society (MAS) of Minnesota Food Shelf

Address: 12175 Aberdeen Street NE, Blaine, MN 55449

Donation Information: https://masmn.org/social-services

Salvation Army - Blaine Social Services Office

Address: 1201 89th Avenue NE, Suite 130, Blaine, MN 55434

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Way of the Lord Church Food Shelf

Address: 804 131st Avenue NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Donation Information: https://www.wayofthelord.org/food-shelf

Braham

Braham Area Food Shelf

Address: 605 8th Street SW, Braham, MN 55006

Donation Information: https://tusentack.org/braham-food-shelf

Brooklyn Center

CAPI Food Shelf

Address: 5930 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Donation Information: https://www.capiusa.org/donate

Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP)

Address: 7051 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Donation Information: https://ceap.org/what-we-do/food-assistance.html

Browns Valley

Browns Valley Food Shelf

Address: 106 4th Street S, Browns Valley, MN 56219

Donation Information: https://brownsvalleyfoodshelf.org/

Burnsville

360 Communities - Burnsville Food Shelf

Address: 501 East Highway 13, Suite 112, Burnsville, MN 55337

Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/

Salvation Army - Burnsville Social Services Office

Address: 13901 Fairview Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Caledonia

Houston County Food Shelf

Address: 138 East Main Street, Caledonia, MN 55921

Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves/

Cambridge

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 1575 1st Ave E., Cambridge, MN 55008

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Chisago City

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 10586 Liberty Lane, Chisago City, MN 55013

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Clearwater

Clearwater City Food Shelf

Address: 1135 County Road 75, Clearwater, MN 55320

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/ClearwaterClearLakeFoodShelf/

Climax

Climax Parish Food Shelf

Address: 105 W Broadway, Climax, MN 56523

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Columbia Heights

Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA)

Address: 627 38th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Donation Information: https://sacafoodshelf.org/donate

Cottage Grove

All Saints Lutheran Church Food Shelf

Address: 8100 Belden Blvd, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Donation Information: https://www.allsaintscg.org/serve/community-outreach/food-shelf

Crookston

New Hope Food Shelf

Address: 220 E 3rd Street, Crookston, MN 56716

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/newhopefoodshelf

Detroit Lakes

Becker City Food Pantry

Address: 610 Terry Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064645453724

Dodge County (Kasson)

Dodge County Food Shelf

Address: 105 S Mantorville Avenue, Kasson, MN 55944

Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves

Dilworth

Seeds of Hope Food Pantry

Address: 14 Center Avenue E, Dilworth, MN 56529

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Seeds-of-Hope-Dilworth-61552617688958/

East Grand Forks

EGF Food Shelf

Address: 1715 3rd Avenue NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Charity-Organization/East-Grand-Forks-Food-Shelf-159184780780454

Ely

Ely Area Food Shelf

Address: 15 West Conan Street, Ely, MN 55731

Donation Information: https://elyareafoodshelf.org

Erskine

Grace Lutheran Community Food Shelf

Address: 332 Vance Avenue, Erskine, MN 56535

Donation Information: https://gracechurcherskine.org/ministries/food-shelf/

Farmington

360 Communities - Farmington Food Shelf

Address: 510 Walnut Street, Door 9, Farmington, MN 55024

Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/

Felton

Bread of Life Food Pantry

Address: 124 7th Street, Felton, MN 56536

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf

Address: 1512 1st Avenue N, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079041236967

Fillmore County (Preston)

Fillmore County, Preston Food Shelf

Address: 515 Washington Street NW, Preston, MN 55965

Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves/

Forest Lake

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 935 Lake Street S., Forest Lake, MN 55025

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Fosston

Loaves & Fishes Food Shelf

Address: 203 Johnson S, Fosston, MN 56542

Donation Information: https://www.loavesandfishesmn.org/ways-to-give/

Glyndon

Glyndon Community Food Pantry

Address: 414 Parke Avenue S, Glyndon, MN 56547

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Grand Marais

AEOA - Grand Marais Food Shelf

Address: 300 2nd Street W, Grand Marais, MN 55604

Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves

Grant County (Elbow Lake)

Grant County Emergency Food Shelf

Address: 1311 State Hwy 79 E, Elbow Lake, MN 56531

Donation Information: https://www.co.grant.mn.us/833/Food-Shelves

Grygla

Grygla Gatzke Food Shelf

Address: 231 E State Street, Grygla, MN 56727

Donation Information: https://marshallcountyresources.org/children-families/food-shelves

Hallock

Cornerstone Food Pantry

Address: 321 S Birch, Hallock, MN 56728

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonefoodpantry

Hendrum

REACH Hendrum Food Pantry

Address: 308 Main Street E, Hendrum, MN 56550

Donation Information: https://www.ruralenrichment.org/how-to-help/

Henning

Henning Community Food Shelf

Address: 604 2nd Street, Henning, MN 56551

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/henningfoodshelf

Hoffman-Kensington

Hoffman-Kensington Food Shelf

Address: 100 3rd Street, Hoffman, MN 56339

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067453182600

Kelliher

Kelliher Area Food Shelf

Address: 147 Main Street W, Kelliher, MN 56650

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579298955789

Kenyon

All Seasons Area Food Shelf

Address: 98 Gunderson Blvd, Kenyon, MN 55946

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/ASCS-All-Seasons-Community-Services-100063510221760/

Lake Bronson

HannahRays Food Pantry

Address: 106 Main Street, Lake Bronson, MN 56734

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084988599149

Lakeville

360 Communities - Messiah Community Food Shelf (Lakeville)

Address: 16725 Highview Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/

Laporte

Laporte Food Shelf

Address: 150 2nd Street NE, Laporte, MN 56461

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/LaporteCFS

Mahtomedi

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church - Community Resource Center

Address: 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115

Donation Information: https://saintandrews.org/get-involved/

Mahnomen

Helping Hands Food Shelf (Mahnomen)

Address: 119 S Main Street, Mahnomen, MN 56557

Donation Information: https://www.helpinghandsfoodshelf.org/

Mankato

ECHO Food Shelf

Address: 1520 S. Front Street, Mankato, MN 56001

Donation Information: https://www.echofoodshelf.org/donate/

Maplewood

Salvation Army - Maplewood

Address: 2080 Woodlynn Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger

Menahga

Menahga Food Shelf

Address: 120 1st Street NE, Menahga, MN 56464

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069853749430

Moorhead

A Place For Hope: Recovery and Wellness Center

Address: 2419 12th Avenue S, Moorhead, MN 56560

Donation Information: https://www.aplace4hope.org/donate

Bridgepointe Community Church Food Pantry

Address: 121 17th Street N, Moorhead, MN 56560

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Churches United - Dorothy Day Food Pantry

Address: 1308 Main Avenue, Moorhead, MN 56560

Donation Information: https://www.churches-united.org/nutritious-food

New Brighton

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Food Shelf

Address: 835 2nd Avenue NW, New Brighton, MN 55112

Donation Information: https://stjohnnb.com/community-outreach/food-shelf

New York Mills

New York Mills Area Food Shelf

Address: 400 S Walker Avenue, New York Mills, MN 56567

Donation Information: https://newyorkmills.govoffice2.com/?SEC=913586BE-662C-4DD1-B826-D54E36FFAF56

North Branch

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 6381 Main St., North Branch, MN 55056

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Norwood-Young America

Southwest Carver County Food Shelf

Address: 10 1st Avenue NE, Norwood Young America, MN 55397

Donation Information: https://www.southwestcarvercountyfoodshelf.com/donate

Oakdale

Open Cupboard

Address: 8264 4th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Donation Information: https://opencupboard.org/donations/donate-food/

Oklee

Inter-County Community Council

Address: 207 Main Street, Oklee, MN 56742

Donation Information: https://intercountycc.org/services/food-support/

Onamia

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 502 E Main St., Onamia, MN 56359

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Pelican Rapids

Pelican Rapids Food Shelf

Address: 28 W Mill Avenue, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057630300918

Perham

The Bridge Pantry

Address: 501 4th Avenue NW, Perham, MN 56573

Donation Information: https://www.thebridgepantry.org/

Pine City

Angels of Hope Food Shelf

Address: 56395 Forest Blvd, Pine City, MN 55063

Donation Information: https://angelsofhopefoodshelf.weebly.com

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 220 7th St. SW., Pine City, MN 55063

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Pope County (Glenwood)

Pope County Hearts & Hands Food Shelf

Address: 206 6th Avenue NW, Glenwood, MN 56334

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Hearts-Hands-Food-Shelf-Pope-County-61575712040996/

Proctor

AEOA - Proctor Food Shelf

Address: 100 Pionk Drive, Proctor, MN 55810

Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves

Red Lake Falls

Red Lake Falls Community Food Shelf

Address: 105 International Drive, Red Lake Falls, MN 56750

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Rochester

Channel One Regional Food Bank - Food Shelf

Address: 131 35th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Donation Information: https://www.helpingfeedpeople.org/donate/

Salvation Army - Rochester

Address: 115 First Avenue NE, Rochester, MN 55906

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Rochester/cure-hunger/

Rockford

RiverWorks Food Shelf

Address: 8230 Cedar Street, Rockford, MN 55373

Donation Information: https://riverworksonline.org/food-shelf

Roseau

Roseau Area Food Shelf

Address: 108 3rd Ave SW, Roseau, MN 56751

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/RoseauAreaFoodShelf/

Rosemount

360 Communities - Rosemount Food Shelf

Address: 14521 Cimarron Avenue W, Rosemount, MN 55068

Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/

Rushford

Fillmore County, Rushford Food Shelf

Address: 113 E Jessie Street, Rushford, MN 55971

Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves/

Sandstone

Family Pathways Food Shelves

Address: 314 Main St., Sandstone, MN 55072

Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/

Sebeka

Sebeka Area Food Shelf

Address: 100 Jefferson Avenue S, Sebeka, MN 56477

Donation Information: https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/sebeka-area-food-shelf/

Sibley County (Gaylord)

Sibley County FoodShare, Inc.

Address: 111 Industrial Avenue S, Gaylord, MN 55334

Donation Information: http://sibleycountyfoodshare.org/donate_healthy_foods.aspx

Silver Bay

AEOA - Silver Bay Office Food Shelf

Address: 99 Edison Blvd, Silver Bay, MN 55614

Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves

Sleepy Eye

SHEAF - Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf

Address: 115 2nd Avenue NE, Sleepy Eye, MN 56085

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057475028644

Spring Valley

Spring Valley Food Shelf

Address: 102 E Jefferson Street, Spring Valley, MN 55975

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/SpringValleyAreaFoodShelf/

Springfield

Springfield Area Food Shelf

Address: 625 N Jackson Avenue, Ste F, Springfield, MN 56087

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Springfield-Area-Food-Shelf-100066966917213

St. Cloud

Catholic Charities of St. Cloud - Food Services

Address: 157 Roosevelt Road, Suite 100, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Donation Information: https://www.ccstcloud.org/food-services

Hope for the Community Food Distribution

Address: Multiple locations (Blaine, St. Cloud)

Donation Information: https://hopeforthecommunity.com

Salvation Army - St. Cloud

Address: 400 Highway 10 S, St. Cloud, MN 56304

Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/stcloud/cure-hunger

St. Paul Park

Friends In Need Food Shelf

Address: 535 4th Street, St. Paul Park, MN 55071

Donation Information: https://www.finfood.org/

St. Peter

St. Peter Area Food Shelf

Address: 209 S Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter, MN 56082

Donation Information: https://www.stpeterareafoodshelf.org/donate

Stillwater

Community Thread

Address: 2300 Orleans Street W, Stillwater, MN 55082

Donation Information: https://apps.communitythreadmn.org/donate-now

Strandquist

Strandquist Food Shelf

Address: 202 Main Street, Strandquist, MN 56758

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568642249078

Thief River Falls

Thief River Area Food Shelf

Address: 16330 150th Street NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701

Donation Information: http://www.foodshelftrf.org/

Tower

AEOA - Tower Area Food Shelf

Address: 302 Spruce Street, Tower, MN 55790

Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves

Traverse County (Wheaton)

Traverse County Food Shelf

Address: 15 10th Street S, Wheaton, MN 56296

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Two Harbors

AEOA - Two Harbors Office Food Shelf

Address: 2124 10th Street, Two Harbors, MN 55616

Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves

Verndale

Verndale Area Food Shelf

Address: 402 Clark Drive, Verndale, MN 56481

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/VerndaleFoodShelf/

Wadena

Project Share of Wadena

Address: 205 Aldrich Avenue SE, Wadena, MN 56482

Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.

Warren

Warren Area Food Shelf

Address: 109 S Minnesota St, Warren, MN, 56762

Donation Information: Details available through the Help Me Connect website here

Warroad

Warroad Food Pantry

Address: 111 Lake Street, Warroad, MN 56763

Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/warroad.foodpantry

White Bear Lake

White Bear Area Food Shelf

Address: 2446 County Road F, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Donate: https://whitebearfoodshelf.org/

Worthington

Worthington Christian Church Food Shelf