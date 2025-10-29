SNAP funding ending during government shutdown: How you can help
(FOX 9) - If no deal is reached in Washington, SNAP benefits, funds that help pay for groceries, could run out for families across the country.
Government shutdown impacting SNAP
The backstory:
Funding for SNAP benefits is expected to run out in November if federal lawmakers are unable to reach a deal to end the government shutdown.
At the crux of the battle, Democrats are pushing their Republican colleagues to restore healthcare tax credits eliminated under the "One, Big, Beautiful" omnibus bill passed earlier this year. Democrats say these tax credits save people on the Affordable Care Act thousands of dollars each year. Republicans seem willing to negotiate on the tax credits but demand the Democrats pass a government funding bill first.
At the same time, attorneys general from 22 states, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, filed a lawsuit this week, demanding the Trump administration use contingency funds set aside for SNAP.
By the numbers:
If SNAP benefits expire in November, demand is expected to surge at local food shelves. Food shelves are already gearing up for the increased traffic, with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan expecting up to 500 more families. Over the weekend, the pantry saw a deluge of donations.
Officials say 440,000 Minnesotans depend on SNAP each month, with more than half of the recipients being children and seniors. On Monday, Gov. Walz announced the state would send $4 million in emergency funding to support food shelves. But that funding is only a fraction of the more than $70 million budget for SNAP in Minnesota.
How you can help
What you can do:
The best way you can help those impacted by a potential loss of SNAP funds would be to donate to food shelves. At the bottom of this article, we have compiled a comprehensive list of food shelves in Minnesota.
You should probably donate money to food shelves – not food
While it may feel good to bring a delivery of groceries to a food shelf yourself, many food shelves urge those who want to help to make financial donations instead. Why? Because financial donations give them better flexibility and cash doesn't expire or go bad. On top of that, because of the relationships shelves have with grocers and other food providers, a dollar they spend will go farther than a dollar you spend at a grocery store.
Food donations also require labor by volunteers or staff to sort and stock donated food. That said, most shelves accept shelf stable, non-perishable goods.
Minneapolis
Calvary Lutheran Church Food Shelf
- Address: 3901 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
- Donation Information: https://www.calvaryfoodshelf.org/ (Note: Financial donations preferred; direct contact recommended for food donations)
Community Bridge Food Pantry
- Address: 2400 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
- Donation Information: https://www.communitybridgempls.org/donate (Note: Organization requests a phone call before bringing material donations)
Community Emergency Service (CES)
- Address: 1900 11th Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55404
- Donation Information: https://cesmn.org/donate-2/
Division of Indian Work Food Shelf
- Address: 1001 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407
- Donation Information: https://www.diw-mn.org/donate
Friendship Community Services Food Hub
- Address: 2600 E 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
- Donation Information: https://www.friendshipcommunityservices.org/food-hub.html
Isuroon Food Shelf (provides Halal food assistance)
- Address: Locations in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Roseville, and St. Paul
- Donation Information: https://www.givemn.org/donate/Isuroon
Joyce Uptown Foodshelf
- Address: 3041 Fremont Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
- Donation Information: https://www.joyceuptownfoodshelf.org/donations
Minnehaha United Methodist Church Food Shelf
- Address: 3701 E 50th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417
- Donation Information: http://www.minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html
New Creation Baptist Church Food Shelf
- Address: 1414 E 48th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417
- Donation Information: https://newcreationbaptistchurchmn.org/give
Salvation Army - Central Avenue (Minneapolis)
- Address: 2727 Central Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55412
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Salvation Army - Downtown Social Services Office (Minneapolis)
- Address: 53 Glenwood Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Salvation Army - East Lake Street (Minneapolis)
- Address: 1604 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Salvation Army - North Lyndale Avenue (Minneapolis)
- Address: 2024 Lyndale Avenue N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Sharing and Caring Hands
- Address: 525 N 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405
- Donation Information: https://sharingandcaringhands.org/donate
Simpson Food Pantry
- Address: 2609 Stevens Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
- Donation Information: http://simpsonchurchmn.org/789905
Source MN Inc. Food Shelf
- Address: 2609 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
- Donation Information: https://sourcemn.org/food
St. Paul
Franciscan Brothers of Peace Food Shelf
- Address: 1289 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
- Donation Information: https://brothersofpeace.org/contact-us/donate
Keystone Community Services Food Shelf
- Address: 1800 University Avenue W, St. Paul, MN 55104
- Donation Information: https://keystoneservices.org/donate/
Open Hands Midway
- Address: 436 Roy Street N, St. Paul, MN 55104
- Donation Information: https://www.openhandsmidway.org/food-shelf
Salvation Army - Payne Avenue (St. Paul)
- Address: 1019 Payne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55130
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Salvation Army - West 7th Street (St. Paul)
- Address: 401 7th Street W, St. Paul, MN 55102
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Ada
Valley Food Shelf of Ada
- Address: 110 3rd Avenue E, Ada, MN 56510
- https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/valley-food-shelf-of-ada/
Aitkin
St. James Catholic Church Food Shelf
- Address: 299 Red Oak Drive, Aitkin, MN 56431
- https://www.aitkincatholic.org
Akeley
Akeley Community Food Shelf
- Address: 6 Broadway Street E, Akeley, MN 56433
- Donation Information: https://www.akeleymn.com/foodshelf/
Albany
Albany Food Shelf
- Address: 741 Lake Avenue, Albany, MN 56307
- Donation Information: https://mn.gov/adresources/search/cdc50cc8-e3b6-54f5-92ed-2e57cf8a7205/
Alden
Alden Area Food Shelf
- Address: 191 Water Street, Alden, MN 56009
- Donation information: Help Me Connect website here
Alexandria
Outreach Food Shelf
- Address: 1205 Lake Street, Alexandria, MN 56308
- Donation Information: https://www.outreachfoodshelf.org/
Annandale
Annandale Food Shelf
- Address: 390 Annandale Blvd, Annandale, MN 55302
- Donation Information: https://www.annandalefoodshelf.org/donate
Anoka
ACBC Food Shelf
- Address: 2615 9th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303
- Donation Information: http://www.acbcfoodshelf.com/food-donations/
Anoka Covenant Church Food Shelf
- Address: 75 Grant Street, Anoka, MN 55303
- Donation Information: https://www.anokachurch.org/engage
Apple Valley
360 Communities - Apple Valley Food Shelf
- Address: 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124
- Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/
Argyle
Argyle Area Food Shelf
- Address: 501 3rd Street, Argyle, MN 56713
- Donation Information: https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/argyle-area-food-shelf/
Aurora
AEOA - Aurora Food Shelf
- Address: 203 S 2nd Street E, Aurora, MN 55705
- Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves
Barnesville
Barnesville Area Food Pantry
- Address: 101 2nd Avenue NE, Barnesville, MN 56514
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/BarnesvilleAreaFoodPantry/
Battle Lake
Battle Lake Food Shelf
- Address: 205 W Main Street, Battle Lake, MN 56515
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/253529221000499
Baudette
Lake of the Woods Food Shelf
- Address: 106 2nd Street NE, Baudette, MN 56623
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/LOWFoodShelf
Beltrami County (Fertile)
Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf
- Address: 101 S Mill Street, Fertile, MN 56540
- Donation Information: https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/fertile-beltrami-food-shelf/
Bemidji
Bemidji Community Food Shelf
- Address: 1260 Exchange Avenue SE, Bemidji, MN 56601
- Donation Information: https://www.bcfsmn.org/accepted-goods
Blaine
Blaine United Methodist Church Food Shelf
- Address: 621 115th Avenue NE, Blaine, MN 55434
- Donation Information: https://www.blaineumc.org
Hope for the Community Food Distribution
- Address: Multiple locations (Blaine, St. Cloud)
- Donation Information: https://hopeforthecommunity.com
Muslim American Society (MAS) of Minnesota Food Shelf
- Address: 12175 Aberdeen Street NE, Blaine, MN 55449
- Donation Information: https://masmn.org/social-services
Salvation Army - Blaine Social Services Office
- Address: 1201 89th Avenue NE, Suite 130, Blaine, MN 55434
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Way of the Lord Church Food Shelf
- Address: 804 131st Avenue NE, Blaine, MN 55434
- Donation Information: https://www.wayofthelord.org/food-shelf
Braham
Braham Area Food Shelf
- Address: 605 8th Street SW, Braham, MN 55006
- Donation Information: https://tusentack.org/braham-food-shelf
Brooklyn Center
CAPI Food Shelf
- Address: 5930 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
- Donation Information: https://www.capiusa.org/donate
Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP)
- Address: 7051 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
- Donation Information: https://ceap.org/what-we-do/food-assistance.html
Browns Valley
Browns Valley Food Shelf
- Address: 106 4th Street S, Browns Valley, MN 56219
- Donation Information: https://brownsvalleyfoodshelf.org/
Burnsville
360 Communities - Burnsville Food Shelf
- Address: 501 East Highway 13, Suite 112, Burnsville, MN 55337
- Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/
Salvation Army - Burnsville Social Services Office
- Address: 13901 Fairview Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Caledonia
Houston County Food Shelf
- Address: 138 East Main Street, Caledonia, MN 55921
- Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves/
Cambridge
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 1575 1st Ave E., Cambridge, MN 55008
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Chisago City
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 10586 Liberty Lane, Chisago City, MN 55013
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Clearwater
Clearwater City Food Shelf
- Address: 1135 County Road 75, Clearwater, MN 55320
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/ClearwaterClearLakeFoodShelf/
Climax
Climax Parish Food Shelf
- Address: 105 W Broadway, Climax, MN 56523
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Columbia Heights
Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA)
- Address: 627 38th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
- Donation Information: https://sacafoodshelf.org/donate
Cottage Grove
All Saints Lutheran Church Food Shelf
- Address: 8100 Belden Blvd, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
- Donation Information: https://www.allsaintscg.org/serve/community-outreach/food-shelf
Crookston
New Hope Food Shelf
- Address: 220 E 3rd Street, Crookston, MN 56716
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/newhopefoodshelf
Detroit Lakes
Becker City Food Pantry
- Address: 610 Terry Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064645453724
Dodge County (Kasson)
Dodge County Food Shelf
- Address: 105 S Mantorville Avenue, Kasson, MN 55944
- Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves
Dilworth
Seeds of Hope Food Pantry
- Address: 14 Center Avenue E, Dilworth, MN 56529
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Seeds-of-Hope-Dilworth-61552617688958/
East Grand Forks
EGF Food Shelf
- Address: 1715 3rd Avenue NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Charity-Organization/East-Grand-Forks-Food-Shelf-159184780780454
Ely
Ely Area Food Shelf
- Address: 15 West Conan Street, Ely, MN 55731
- Donation Information: https://elyareafoodshelf.org
Erskine
Grace Lutheran Community Food Shelf
- Address: 332 Vance Avenue, Erskine, MN 56535
- Donation Information: https://gracechurcherskine.org/ministries/food-shelf/
Farmington
360 Communities - Farmington Food Shelf
- Address: 510 Walnut Street, Door 9, Farmington, MN 55024
- Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/
Felton
Bread of Life Food Pantry
- Address: 124 7th Street, Felton, MN 56536
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Fergus Falls
Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf
- Address: 1512 1st Avenue N, Fergus Falls, MN 56537
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079041236967
Fillmore County (Preston)
Fillmore County, Preston Food Shelf
- Address: 515 Washington Street NW, Preston, MN 55965
- Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves/
Forest Lake
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 935 Lake Street S., Forest Lake, MN 55025
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Fosston
Loaves & Fishes Food Shelf
- Address: 203 Johnson S, Fosston, MN 56542
- Donation Information: https://www.loavesandfishesmn.org/ways-to-give/
Glyndon
Glyndon Community Food Pantry
- Address: 414 Parke Avenue S, Glyndon, MN 56547
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Grand Marais
AEOA - Grand Marais Food Shelf
- Address: 300 2nd Street W, Grand Marais, MN 55604
- Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves
Grant County (Elbow Lake)
Grant County Emergency Food Shelf
- Address: 1311 State Hwy 79 E, Elbow Lake, MN 56531
- Donation Information: https://www.co.grant.mn.us/833/Food-Shelves
Grygla
Grygla Gatzke Food Shelf
- Address: 231 E State Street, Grygla, MN 56727
- Donation Information: https://marshallcountyresources.org/children-families/food-shelves
Hallock
Cornerstone Food Pantry
- Address: 321 S Birch, Hallock, MN 56728
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonefoodpantry
Hendrum
REACH Hendrum Food Pantry
- Address: 308 Main Street E, Hendrum, MN 56550
- Donation Information: https://www.ruralenrichment.org/how-to-help/
Henning
Henning Community Food Shelf
- Address: 604 2nd Street, Henning, MN 56551
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/henningfoodshelf
Hoffman-Kensington
Hoffman-Kensington Food Shelf
- Address: 100 3rd Street, Hoffman, MN 56339
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067453182600
Kelliher
Kelliher Area Food Shelf
- Address: 147 Main Street W, Kelliher, MN 56650
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579298955789
Kenyon
All Seasons Area Food Shelf
- Address: 98 Gunderson Blvd, Kenyon, MN 55946
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/ASCS-All-Seasons-Community-Services-100063510221760/
Lake Bronson
HannahRays Food Pantry
- Address: 106 Main Street, Lake Bronson, MN 56734
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084988599149
Lakeville
360 Communities - Messiah Community Food Shelf (Lakeville)
- Address: 16725 Highview Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044
- Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/
Laporte
Laporte Food Shelf
- Address: 150 2nd Street NE, Laporte, MN 56461
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/LaporteCFS
Mahtomedi
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church - Community Resource Center
- Address: 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115
- Donation Information: https://saintandrews.org/get-involved/
Mahnomen
Helping Hands Food Shelf (Mahnomen)
- Address: 119 S Main Street, Mahnomen, MN 56557
- Donation Information: https://www.helpinghandsfoodshelf.org/
Mankato
ECHO Food Shelf
- Address: 1520 S. Front Street, Mankato, MN 56001
- Donation Information: https://www.echofoodshelf.org/donate/
Maplewood
Salvation Army - Maplewood
- Address: 2080 Woodlynn Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/cure-hunger
Menahga
Menahga Food Shelf
- Address: 120 1st Street NE, Menahga, MN 56464
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069853749430
Moorhead
A Place For Hope: Recovery and Wellness Center
- Address: 2419 12th Avenue S, Moorhead, MN 56560
- Donation Information: https://www.aplace4hope.org/donate
Bridgepointe Community Church Food Pantry
- Address: 121 17th Street N, Moorhead, MN 56560
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Churches United - Dorothy Day Food Pantry
- Address: 1308 Main Avenue, Moorhead, MN 56560
- Donation Information: https://www.churches-united.org/nutritious-food
New Brighton
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Food Shelf
- Address: 835 2nd Avenue NW, New Brighton, MN 55112
- Donation Information: https://stjohnnb.com/community-outreach/food-shelf
New York Mills
New York Mills Area Food Shelf
- Address: 400 S Walker Avenue, New York Mills, MN 56567
- Donation Information: https://newyorkmills.govoffice2.com/?SEC=913586BE-662C-4DD1-B826-D54E36FFAF56
North Branch
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 6381 Main St., North Branch, MN 55056
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Norwood-Young America
Southwest Carver County Food Shelf
- Address: 10 1st Avenue NE, Norwood Young America, MN 55397
- Donation Information: https://www.southwestcarvercountyfoodshelf.com/donate
Oakdale
Open Cupboard
- Address: 8264 4th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128
- Donation Information: https://opencupboard.org/donations/donate-food/
Oklee
Inter-County Community Council
- Address: 207 Main Street, Oklee, MN 56742
- Donation Information: https://intercountycc.org/services/food-support/
Onamia
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 502 E Main St., Onamia, MN 56359
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Pelican Rapids
Pelican Rapids Food Shelf
- Address: 28 W Mill Avenue, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057630300918
Perham
The Bridge Pantry
- Address: 501 4th Avenue NW, Perham, MN 56573
- Donation Information: https://www.thebridgepantry.org/
Pine City
Angels of Hope Food Shelf
- Address: 56395 Forest Blvd, Pine City, MN 55063
- Donation Information: https://angelsofhopefoodshelf.weebly.com
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 220 7th St. SW., Pine City, MN 55063
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Pope County (Glenwood)
Pope County Hearts & Hands Food Shelf
- Address: 206 6th Avenue NW, Glenwood, MN 56334
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Hearts-Hands-Food-Shelf-Pope-County-61575712040996/
Proctor
AEOA - Proctor Food Shelf
- Address: 100 Pionk Drive, Proctor, MN 55810
- Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves
Red Lake Falls
Red Lake Falls Community Food Shelf
- Address: 105 International Drive, Red Lake Falls, MN 56750
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Rochester
Channel One Regional Food Bank - Food Shelf
- Address: 131 35th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904
- Donation Information: https://www.helpingfeedpeople.org/donate/
Salvation Army - Rochester
- Address: 115 First Avenue NE, Rochester, MN 55906
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Rochester/cure-hunger/
Rockford
RiverWorks Food Shelf
- Address: 8230 Cedar Street, Rockford, MN 55373
- Donation Information: https://riverworksonline.org/food-shelf
Roseau
Roseau Area Food Shelf
- Address: 108 3rd Ave SW, Roseau, MN 56751
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/RoseauAreaFoodShelf/
Rosemount
360 Communities - Rosemount Food Shelf
- Address: 14521 Cimarron Avenue W, Rosemount, MN 55068
- Donation Information: https://360communities.org/resources/food-shelves/
Rushford
Fillmore County, Rushford Food Shelf
- Address: 113 E Jessie Street, Rushford, MN 55971
- Donation Information: https://www.semcac.org/food-security-nutrition/food-shelves/
Sandstone
Family Pathways Food Shelves
- Address: 314 Main St., Sandstone, MN 55072
- Donation Information: https://www.familypathways.org/donate/food/
Sebeka
Sebeka Area Food Shelf
- Address: 100 Jefferson Avenue S, Sebeka, MN 56477
- Donation Information: https://www.northcountryfoodbank.org/agency/sebeka-area-food-shelf/
Sibley County (Gaylord)
Sibley County FoodShare, Inc.
- Address: 111 Industrial Avenue S, Gaylord, MN 55334
- Donation Information: http://sibleycountyfoodshare.org/donate_healthy_foods.aspx
Silver Bay
AEOA - Silver Bay Office Food Shelf
- Address: 99 Edison Blvd, Silver Bay, MN 55614
- Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves
Sleepy Eye
SHEAF - Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf
- Address: 115 2nd Avenue NE, Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057475028644
Spring Valley
Spring Valley Food Shelf
- Address: 102 E Jefferson Street, Spring Valley, MN 55975
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/SpringValleyAreaFoodShelf/
Springfield
Springfield Area Food Shelf
- Address: 625 N Jackson Avenue, Ste F, Springfield, MN 56087
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Springfield-Area-Food-Shelf-100066966917213
St. Cloud
Catholic Charities of St. Cloud - Food Services
- Address: 157 Roosevelt Road, Suite 100, St. Cloud, MN 56301
- Donation Information: https://www.ccstcloud.org/food-services
Hope for the Community Food Distribution
- Address: Multiple locations (Blaine, St. Cloud)
- Donation Information: https://hopeforthecommunity.com
Salvation Army - St. Cloud
- Address: 400 Highway 10 S, St. Cloud, MN 56304
- Donation Information: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/stcloud/cure-hunger
St. Paul Park
Friends In Need Food Shelf
- Address: 535 4th Street, St. Paul Park, MN 55071
- Donation Information: https://www.finfood.org/
St. Peter
St. Peter Area Food Shelf
- Address: 209 S Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter, MN 56082
- Donation Information: https://www.stpeterareafoodshelf.org/donate
Stillwater
Community Thread
- Address: 2300 Orleans Street W, Stillwater, MN 55082
- Donation Information: https://apps.communitythreadmn.org/donate-now
Strandquist
Strandquist Food Shelf
- Address: 202 Main Street, Strandquist, MN 56758
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568642249078
Thief River Falls
Thief River Area Food Shelf
- Address: 16330 150th Street NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701
- Donation Information: http://www.foodshelftrf.org/
Tower
AEOA - Tower Area Food Shelf
- Address: 302 Spruce Street, Tower, MN 55790
- Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves
Traverse County (Wheaton)
Traverse County Food Shelf
- Address: 15 10th Street S, Wheaton, MN 56296
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Two Harbors
AEOA - Two Harbors Office Food Shelf
- Address: 2124 10th Street, Two Harbors, MN 55616
- Donation Information: https://www.aeoa.org/food-shelves
Verndale
Verndale Area Food Shelf
- Address: 402 Clark Drive, Verndale, MN 56481
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/VerndaleFoodShelf/
Wadena
Project Share of Wadena
- Address: 205 Aldrich Avenue SE, Wadena, MN 56482
- Donation Information: Website unavailable. Direct contact is recommended.
Warren
Warren Area Food Shelf
- Address: 109 S Minnesota St, Warren, MN, 56762
- Donation Information: Details available through the Help Me Connect website here.
Warroad
Warroad Food Pantry
- Address: 111 Lake Street, Warroad, MN 56763
- Donation Information: https://www.facebook.com/warroad.foodpantry
White Bear Lake
White Bear Area Food Shelf
- Address: 2446 County Road F, White Bear Lake, MN 55110
- Donate: https://whitebearfoodshelf.org/
Worthington
Worthington Christian Church Food Shelf
- Address: 1501 North Douglas Avenue, Worthington, MN 56187
- Donation Information: https://www.worthingtonchristianchurch.com/pages/give