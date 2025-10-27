Minnesota SNAP benefits end Saturday: State offers some relief

The Brief SNAP benefits for Minnesotans are set to end on Saturday. The state is providing $4 million to support food shelves. The shutdown standoff remains unresolved, affecting many.



With the government shutdown dragging on, Minnesota is bracing for the end of grocery benefits for hundreds of thousands of residents.

Food shelves prepare for increased demand

What we know:

Food shelves in Minnesota are gearing up for a surge in demand as SNAP benefits are set to end on Saturday. The Open Door in Eagan is preparing to support an additional 500 families weekly, said Jason Viana, executive director.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the state will distribute $4 million in emergency funds to 300 food shelves across Minnesota. However, Walz emphasized that this amount will not fully cover the gap left by the end of SNAP benefits.

SNAP's impact on Minnesotans

What they're saying:

"I urge our elected representatives, especially at the federal level, to come together, be adults. And do your job. These impacts are real," said Viana.

SNAP benefits currently support 440,000 Minnesotans, with more than half being children and seniors. The total monthly cost of the program is over $70 million, highlighting the insufficiency of the $4 million emergency fund.

Political standoff continues

The other side:

Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over funding healthcare subsidies. Republicans anticipate that the pressure will increase by Nov. 1, when air traffic controllers and military personnel will miss another paycheck.

What's next:

The largest federal workers' union has urged Democrats to compromise to reopen the government. The situation remains tense as the shutdown continues.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the government shutdown will end and how long the state can sustain support for those affected by the loss of SNAP benefits.